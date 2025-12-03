Selskapskatalog
Ansys
Ansys Maskinvareingeniør Lønninger

Maskinvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Ansys utgjør totalt $209K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ansyss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
Ansys
Lead Application Engineer
San Jose, CA
Totalt per år
$209K
Nivå
Grunnlønn
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$19K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Opptjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskinvareingeniør hos Ansys in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $219,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Ansys for Maskinvareingeniør rollen in United States er $180,000.

Andre ressurser

