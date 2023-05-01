Selskapskatalog
American Axle & Manufacturing
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om American Axle & Manufacturing som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, offering front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems. The Metal Forming segment provides engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures. The company operates globally.

    http://aam.com
    Nettside
    1994
    Grunnlagt år
    19,000
    # Ansatte
    $1B-$10B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for American Axle & Manufacturing

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • Square
    • PayPal
    • LinkedIn
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser