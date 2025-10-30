Selskapskatalog
American Airlines
  • Lønninger
  • Informasjonsteknolog (IT)

  • Alle Informasjonsteknolog (IT) lønninger

American Airlines Informasjonsteknolog (IT) Lønninger

Informasjonsteknolog (IT)-kompensasjon hos American Airlines utgjør totalt $123K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken utgjør totalt $116K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for American Airliness totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/30/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos American Airlines?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Informasjonsteknolog (IT) hos American Airlines ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $130,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos American Airlines for Informasjonsteknolog (IT) rollen er $116,000.

