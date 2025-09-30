Selskapskatalog
AIG
  • Lønninger
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Alle Information Technologist (IT) lønninger

  • New York City Area

AIG Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger i New York City Area

Information Technologist (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area hos AIG utgjør totalt $94.3K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for AIGs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AIG
Information Technologist (IT)
New York City
Totalt per år
$94.3K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$94.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0-1 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos AIG?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $101,300.

