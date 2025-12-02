Selskapskatalog
A+E Networks
A+E Networks Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos A+E Networks utgjør totalt $134K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for A+E Networkss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
A+E Networks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$134K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.4K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos A+E Networks?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos A+E Networks in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $230,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos A+E Networks for Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $134,375.

Andre ressurser

