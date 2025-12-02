Selskapskatalog
ADP
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • UX-forsker

  • Alle UX-forsker lønninger

ADP UX-forsker Lønninger

UX-forsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos ADP utgjør totalt $175K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ADPs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ADP
Lead UX Researcher
Alpharetta, GA
Totalt per år
$175K
Nivå
Lead Product Designer
Grunnlønn
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
År i selskapet
5 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ADP?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% per periode)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte UX-forsker tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en UX-forsker hos ADP in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $201,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ADP for UX-forsker rollen in United States er $160,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for ADP

Relaterte selskaper

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.