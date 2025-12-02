Selskapskatalog
ADP
  • Lønninger
  • Prosjektleder

  • Alle Prosjektleder lønninger

ADP Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos ADP utgjør totalt $83.3K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ADPs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ADP
Project Manager
Orlando, FL
Totalt per år
$83.3K
Nivå
6
Grunnlønn
$79.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ADP?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% per periode)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos ADP in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $124,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ADP for Prosjektleder rollen in United States er $79,250.

Andre ressurser

