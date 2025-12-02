Selskapskatalog
ADNOC
ADNOC Geologiingeniør Lønninger

Geologiingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United Arab Emirates hos ADNOC utgjør totalt AED 630K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ADNOCs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Totalt per år
$172K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
16 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ADNOC?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Geologiingeniør hos ADNOC in United Arab Emirates ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på AED 762,020. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ADNOC for Geologiingeniør rollen in United Arab Emirates er AED 669,476.

Andre ressurser

