Actalent
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Alle Programvareutvikler lønninger

  • Greater Montreal

Actalent Programvareutvikler Lønninger i Greater Montreal

Programvareutvikler-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Montreal hos Actalent utgjør totalt CA$106K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Actalents totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Actalent
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$106K
Nivå
Mid Level
Grunnlønn
CA$106K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Actalent?

CA$226K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Praksisplasslønn

Inkluderte stillinger

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programvareutvikler at Actalent in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$141,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Actalent for the Programvareutvikler role in Greater Montreal is CA$106,016.

Andre ressurser