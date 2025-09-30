Selskapskatalog
Acronis Produktleder Lønninger i Sofia City Province

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Sofia City Province hos Acronis utgjør totalt BGN 131K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Acroniss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Acronis
Product Manager
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Totalt per år
BGN 131K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
BGN 131K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
20 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Acronis?

BGN 277K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Acronis in Sofia City Province ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på BGN 176,780. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Acronis for Produktleder rollen in Sofia City Province er BGN 136,222.

