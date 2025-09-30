Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Greater Stockholm hos ABB utgjør totalt SEK 502K per year for Associate Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Stockholm utgjør totalt SEK 502K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ABBs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling