Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in Philadelphia Area hos ABB utgjør totalt $94K per year for Product Designer. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ABBs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***