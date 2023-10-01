Selskapskatalog
6point6
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

6point6 Lønninger

6point6s lønn varierer fra $69,000 i total kompensasjon per år for en Programvareutvikler på laveste nivå til $170,439 for en Programvareutviklingsleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos 6point6. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Programvareutvikler
Median $69K
Dataforsker
$141K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$170K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Løsningsarkitekt
$133K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en 6point6 es Programvareutviklingsleder at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,439. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 6point6 es $136,993.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for 6point6

Relaterte selskaper

  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser