Spatial Inc.
    • Om

    Spatial is a company based in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona that designs immersive audio experiences to improve wellbeing and performance in various spaces. Their technology is flexible, powerful, and scalable, revolutionizing traditional audio barriers. With a focus on healthcare, wellness, and workplaces, Spatial aims to change how we experience immersive audio in real-world environments. The company is led by experienced leaders from renowned companies like Apple, Nest, Dolby, LucasArts, and Disney, and is supported by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures.

    spatialinc.com
    Nettsted
    2017
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

