Sinai Health is an academic health science center that provides integrated care across the health continuum. It is a leader in unique programs and compassionate care, with a focus on science, innovation, and learning. Comprised of Mount Sinai Hospital, Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, and Circle of Care, Sinai Health translates scientific breakthroughs, pushes boundaries for health solutions, and educates future clinical and scientific leaders.