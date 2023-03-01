Selskapsoversikt
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Lønninger

National Institutes of Healths lønnsområde varierer fra $74,625 i total kompensasjon årlig for Forretningsanalytiker i nedre ende til $167,280 for IT-teknolog i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i National Institutes of Health. Sist oppdatert: 7/27/2025

$160K

Dataanalytiker
Median $90K
Programvareingeniør
Median $150K
Biomedisinsk ingeniør
$151K

Forretningsanalytiker
$74.6K
IT-teknolog
$167K
Maskinteknisk ingeniør
$80.4K
Programsjef
$157K
Prosjektleder
$149K
La compensació total anual mediana informada a National Institutes of Health és de $149,625.

