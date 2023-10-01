Selskapsoversikt
National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology Lønninger

National Institute of Standards and Technologys lønnsområde varierer fra $60,300 i total kompensasjon årlig for Programvareingeniør i nedre ende til $195,020 for Teknisk programsjef i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i National Institute of Standards and Technology. Sist oppdatert: 7/27/2025

$160K

Maskinvareingeniør
$129K
Optisk ingeniør
$82.4K
Programvareingeniør
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Teknisk programsjef
$195K
FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos National Institute of Standards and Technology er Teknisk programsjef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $195,020. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos National Institute of Standards and Technology er $105,880.

Andre ressurser