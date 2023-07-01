Selskapsoversikt
National Braille Press
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om National Braille Press som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    Nettsted
    1927
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for National Braille Press

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser