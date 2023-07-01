Selskapsoversikt
Logik.io
Topp innsikter
    Om

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Nettsted
    2021
    Grunnlagt år
    55
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

