Selskapsoversikt
LiveControl
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om LiveControl som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Nettsted
    2018
    Grunnlagt år
    45
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for LiveControl

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser