Selskapsoversikt
Flora Growth
Topp innsikter
    Om

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Nettsted
    2019
    Grunnlagt år
    277
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

