Selskapsoversikt
Feedonomics
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Feedonomics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    As a leading product feed management platform, Feedonomics partners with agencies, brands, and retailers to optimize and list their products on the top ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. What makes us different from other SaaS companies in the space? We manage everything from integration and full-service onboarding to ongoing feed maintenance for our clients, enabling them to expand their ecommerce business more efficiently.Since its inception in 2014, Feedonomics has developed an incredible reputation for our full-service approach to feed management, our inclusive culture, and our industry-leading technology. With principles that go beyond optics, Feedonomics looks to deliver the same people-first strategy internally as we do externally.

    https://feedonomics.com
    Nettsted
    2014
    Grunnlagt år
    300
    Antall ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Feedonomics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser