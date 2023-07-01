Selskapsoversikt
Electra.aero
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Electra.aero som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    Nettsted
    2020
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Electra.aero

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser