Discovery Senior Living
    Om

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Nettsted
    1991
    Grunnlagt år
    3,001
    Antall ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

