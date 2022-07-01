Selskapsoversikt
DataVisor
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om DataVisor som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    DataVisor is a leading AI-Powered fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving cyber attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Our mission is to protect large consumer facing enterprises protect their business and their customers from digital threats and restore trust and safety online. DataVisor is venture-backed by New View Capital and Sequoia and is Series- C funded. It is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

    http://www.datavisor.com
    Nettsted
    2013
    Grunnlagt år
    150
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for DataVisor

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser