Selskapsoversikt
Clarivate Analytics
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Clarivate Analytics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Nettsted
    1863
    Grunnlagt år
    11,600
    Antall ansatte
    $1B-$10B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Clarivate Analytics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser