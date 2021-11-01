Selskapsoversikt
Cedar
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Cedar som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    Nettsted
    2016
    Grunnlagt år
    400
    Antall ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Cedar

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Kyruus
    • Redox
    • medCPU
    • Updox
    • Proofpoint
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser