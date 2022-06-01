Selskapsoversikt
ATS Automation
ATS Automation Lønninger

ATS Automations lønnsområde varierer fra $34,398 i total kompensasjon årlig for Dataanalytiker i nedre ende til $184,277 for Personal i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i ATS Automation. Sist oppdatert: 7/25/2025

$160K

Maskinteknisk ingeniør
Median $69.2K
Regnskapsfører
$135K
Dataanalytiker
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Maskinvareingeniør
$51.3K
Personal
$184K
Produktdesigner
$62.9K
Produktsjef
$85.5K
Programvareingeniør
$83.9K
FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos ATS Automation er Personal at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $184,277. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos ATS Automation er $76,579.

