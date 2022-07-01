Selskapsoversikt
Aprende Institute
Topp innsikter
    • Om

    We are the leading online education platform for vocational training in Latin America and the United States' Hispanic market. We offer a wide array of online certifications and courses, allowing our growing community of over 30,000 students to acquire high-demand skills. These skills empower learners to turn their interests into income by starting a new business or a new career. Aprende integrates technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led activities. This provides our students a flexible and customized learning experience, accessible on any device, that monitors students' progress and promotes engaged learning, skill expertise, and course completion. Aprende's tech platform and customized content solutions help corporations and institutions train and empower their employees, customer and communities with highly effective learning experiences.

    https://aprende.com
    Nettsted
    2013
    Grunnlagt år
    300
    Antall ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

