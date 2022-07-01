Selskapsoversikt
24M Technologies
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om 24M Technologies som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    24M is solving the grand challenge of energy storage with the invention of a semisolid lithium-ion battery cell, a revolutionary technology for the architects of our energy future.24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by enabling a new, cost-effective version of the lithium-ion battery – powered by semisolid lithium-ion technology. By upending the design of the battery cell, as well as how the batteries are made, the company solves the critical, twenty-five-year-old challenge associated with the world’s preferred form of energy storage: reducing its high cost while maintaining its strengths.

    http://www.24-m.com
    Nettsted
    2010
    Grunnlagt år
    90
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for 24M Technologies

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser