Selskapsoversikt
1910 Genetics
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om 1910 Genetics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Nettsted
    2018
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    Antall ansatte
    $0-$1M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for 1910 Genetics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser