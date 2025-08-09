Alle functies
Financieel Analist

Cairo, Egypt

Financieel Analist Icon

Financieel Analist Salaris in Cairo, Egypt

EGP 246,370

Mediane totale vergoeding

Alle niveaus

💪 BijdragenJe salaris

Bekijk vacatures

Recent ingediende salarissen

ToevoegenVergoeding toevoegenVergoeding toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau naam

Tag

Jaren ervaring

Totaal / Bij bedrijf

Totale vergoeding

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau naam

Tag

Jaren ervaring

Totaal / Bij bedrijf

Totale vergoeding

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Voeg je vergoeding toe🎯 Alle Financieel Analist salarissen

Community posts

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
💬 Doe mee aan de discussie!

Krijg expert hulp

1:1 Salarisonderhandeling

1:1 Salarisonderhandeling

Word betaald, niet bespeeld. We hebben mensen zoals jij geholpen om €30k+ (soms €300k+) verhogingen te krijgen.

Plan een sessiePlan een sessie
CV-beoordeling

CV-beoordeling

Stop met solliciteren op banen. Laat recruiters jou achterna zitten.

Boek een beoordelingBoek een beoordeling

FAQ

  1. Wat is het salaris van een Financieel Analist in Cairo, Egypt?

    De gemiddelde totale vergoeding van een Financieel Analist in Cairo, Egypt is EGP 246,370.

  2. Wat is het minimum salaris van een Financieel Analist in Cairo, Egypt?

    Hoewel er geen minimum salaris is voor een Financieel Analist in Cairo, Egypt, is de gemiddelde totale vergoeding EGP 246,370.

  3. Ik heb een andere vraag

Houd je van onze missie? Sluit je aan bij duizenden professionals die salaristransparantie ondersteunen!
💪 Draag je salaris bij

Was deze pagina nuttig?