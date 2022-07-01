Bedrijvengids
Zyston
    Zyston is an information security solutions company providing businesses the comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate mature, cost-effective security programs. Zyston’s full range of offerings includes: advising and consulting services essential to the design and development of strategic, sustainable information security programs; talent acquisition and staff augmentation services that enable companies to source dedicated, industry-leading security experts to ensure the right team is in place; and managed services capabilities designed to significantly and rapidly improve an organization’s situational awareness and security posture.

    zyston.com
    Website
    2016
    Oprichtingsjaar
    75
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

