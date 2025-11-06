Bedrijvengids
Zoom Software Engineer Salarissen in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area bij Zoom bedraagt $220K per year voor ZP3. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Zoom's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ZP1
(Instapniveau)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$220K
$170K
$50K
$0
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Zoom zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Zoom in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $220,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Zoom voor de Software Engineer functie in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area is $220,000.

