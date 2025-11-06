Bedrijvengids
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Zoom Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Hyderabad Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Zoom bedraagt ₹7.31M per year voor ZP3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹7.6M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Zoom's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ZP1
(Instapniveau)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ZP2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ZP3
₹7.31M
₹4.6M
₹2.3M
₹409K
ZP4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Zoom zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Zoom in Greater Hyderabad Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹10,403,430. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Zoom voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹7,600,397.

