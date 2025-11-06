Software Engineer vergoeding in Atlanta Area bij Zoom bedraagt $252K per year voor ZP3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Atlanta Area bedraagt in totaal $263K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Zoom's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ZP1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$252K
$182K
$51.9K
$18.3K
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Zoom zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
