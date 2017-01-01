Bedrijvengids
ZimVie
    • Over

    ZimVie is a global leader in dental life sciences, focusing on the development and manufacturing of innovative products and solutions for dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures.

    zimvie.com
    Website
    2022
    Oprichtingsjaar
    1,250
    Aantal Werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

