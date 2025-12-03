Bedrijvengids
Yext
Yext Product Manager Salarissen

Product Manager vergoeding in United States bij Yext varieert van $162K per year voor T2 tot $195K per year voor T4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $150K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yext's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Yext zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij Yext in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $225,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Yext voor de Product Manager functie in United States is $149,000.

