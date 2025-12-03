Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Yext varieert van $171K per year voor T4 tot $303K per year voor T5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $171K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yext's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Yext zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
