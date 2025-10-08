Bedrijvengids
Yandex Analist Salarissen in Moscow Metro Area

Analist vergoeding in Moscow Metro Area bij Yandex varieert van RUB 1.86M per year voor G14 tot RUB 5.51M per year voor G17. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yandex's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
RUB 13.46M

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Yandex zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Analist bij Yandex in Moscow Metro Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van RUB 6,382,843. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Yandex voor de Analist functie in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 2,867,552.

Andere Bronnen