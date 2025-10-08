Production Software Engineer vergoeding in Russia bij Yandex varieert van RUB 1.73M per year voor G14 tot RUB 4.33M per year voor G17. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Russia bedraagt in totaal RUB 3.82M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yandex's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.73M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 5.1K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.47M
RUB 2.35M
RUB 122K
RUB 0
G16
RUB 3.85M
RUB 3.38M
RUB 0
RUB 465K
G17
RUB 4.33M
RUB 3.97M
RUB 0
RUB 364K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Yandex zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.