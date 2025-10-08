Bedrijvengids
Yandex Machine Learning Engineer Salarissen in Moscow Metro Area

Machine Learning Engineer vergoeding in Moscow Metro Area bij Yandex varieert van RUB 1.47M per year voor G14 tot RUB 5.74M per year voor G17. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yandex's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
G14
(Instapniveau)
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.38M
RUB 0
RUB 88.1K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 4.8K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 122K
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.74M
RUB 4.75M
RUB 195K
RUB 790K
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
RUB 13.46M

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Yandex zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Machine Learning Engineer bij Yandex in Moscow Metro Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van RUB 5,739,503. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Yandex voor de Machine Learning Engineer functie in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,809,074.

Andere Bronnen