Yandex
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Minsk

Yandex Backend Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Minsk

Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Minsk bij Yandex varieert van BYN 43.4K per year voor G14 tot BYN 209K per year voor G17. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Minsk bedraagt in totaal BYN 98.3K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yandex's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
G14
(Instapniveau)
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.3
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.6
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Yandex zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Backend Software Engineer bij Yandex in Greater Minsk ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van BYN 209,423. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Yandex voor de Backend Software Engineer functie in Greater Minsk is BYN 94,035.

