Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Minsk bij Yandex varieert van BYN 43.4K per year voor G14 tot BYN 209K per year voor G17. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Minsk bedraagt in totaal BYN 98.3K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Yandex's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.3
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.6
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Yandex zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.