XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 bedraagt in totaal $300K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/30/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Software Engineer
Los Angeles - Orange County
Totaal per jaar
$300K
Niveau
L5
Basissalaris
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2-4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5-10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $430,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $280,000.

Andere Bronnen