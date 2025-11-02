Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in United States bij Workday varieert van $213K per year voor M2 tot $510K per year voor M5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $430K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Workday's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
M2
$213K
$173K
$33.3K
$6.7K
M3
$300K
$213K
$70K
$17.8K
M4
$406K
$237K
$144K
$25.4K
M5
$510K
$262K
$215K
$32.8K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Workday zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)