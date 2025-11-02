Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Workday varieert van $139K per year voor P1 tot $579K per year voor P6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $265K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Workday's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$139K
$120K
$12.7K
$7.2K
P2
$165K
$135K
$21.2K
$8.8K
P3
$222K
$165K
$46.8K
$9.3K
P4
$294K
$205K
$70.6K
$18.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Workday zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
