Product Manager vergoeding in United States bij Workday varieert van $143K per year voor P1 tot $501K per year voor P6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $266K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Workday's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$143K
$116K
$20.9K
$5.6K
P2
$153K
$121K
$28.4K
$3.4K
P3
$242K
$172K
$54.1K
$15.3K
P4
$277K
$193K
$63.5K
$19.8K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Workday zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)