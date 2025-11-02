Business Analist vergoeding in United States bij Workday varieert van $147K per year voor P2 tot $336K per year voor P5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $180K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Workday's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$147K
$120K
$20K
$7K
P3
$158K
$131K
$15K
$12.2K
P4
$188K
$156K
$22.1K
$10.3K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Workday zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)