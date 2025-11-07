Bedrijvengids
Wells Fargo
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer
  • L1

Software Engineer Niveau

L1

Niveaus bij Wells Fargo

Vergelijk Niveaus
  1. L1Associate Software Engineer
  2. L2Software Engineer
  3. L3Senior Software Engineer
    4. Toon 3 Meer Niveaus
Gemiddeld Jaarlijks Totale Vergoeding
$110,469
Basissalaris
$108,899
Aandelenopdracht ()
$281
Bonus
$1,289
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salaris Inzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Heb je een vraag? Stel deze aan de community.

Bezoek de Levels.fyi community om in contact te komen met werknemers van verschillende bedrijven, carrièretips te krijgen, en meer.

Bezoek Nu!

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Wells Fargo

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Pacific Life
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen