  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Verkada Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Verkada varieert van $195K per year voor L2 tot $452K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $235K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verkada's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L2
(Instapniveau)
$195K
$142K
$53K
$500
L3
$207K
$167K
$38.6K
$1.3K
L4
$281K
$199K
$82.5K
$0
L5
$429K
$264K
$165K
$0
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

10%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

15%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

30%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 4th-JR (2.50% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Verkada in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $452,107. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Verkada voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $235,000.

