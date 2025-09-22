Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Verkada varieert van $195K per year voor L2 tot $452K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $235K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verkada's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L2
$195K
$142K
$53K
$500
L3
$207K
$167K
$38.6K
$1.3K
L4
$281K
$199K
$82.5K
$0
L5
$429K
$264K
$165K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
10%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
30%
JR 3
40%
JR 4
Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)
30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)
40% vest in het 4th-JR (3.33% maandelijks)
15%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
30%
JR 3
30%
JR 4
Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)
30% vest in het 4th-JR (2.50% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen